Mike Bloomberg drew ire on social media on Sunday night after resurfaced footage of the billionaire saying farming required less “gray matter” than modern work went viral.

The ex-New York City mayor was called “condescending” and an “enormous clown” after his comments at a university event in 2016 re-emerged.

A federal official appointed by President Donald Trump also took a jab at the Democratic primary candidate, saying farming equipment contained “far more tech than a Bloomberg Terminal.”

In a clip from his November 2016 talk at the Saïd Business School of the University of Oxford in England, Bloomberg said: “I could teach anybody, even people in this room, to be a farmer. It’s a process. You dig a hole, you put a seed in, you put dirt on top, add water, up comes the corn.”

