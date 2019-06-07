NEW YORK POST:

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg is donating half a billion dollars to a new environmental campaign to close all of the coal plants in the US by 2030, he announced Thursday.

Bloomberg, who is estimated to be worth $54 billion, is making the donation to the campaign called “Beyond Carbon” in an effort to bypass the federal government and make the change at the state and local level, Bloomberg said.

With his backing, the campaign is the largest ever philanthropic action to fight climate change, Bloomberg said.

“We’re in a race against time with climate change, and yet there is virtually no hope of bold federal action on this issue for at least another two years. Mother Nature is not waiting on our political calendar, and neither can we,” Bloomberg said.

The former mayor will formally announce the campaign in his commencement address at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Friday.