THE HILL.COM

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is ramping up his spending in California, paying staffers to promote him through social media posts and text messages to friends and family. Bloomberg’s campaign is hiring more than 500 “deputy digital organizers” in California for this purpose. The Wall Street Journal first reported that these “deputy digital organizers” will work between 20 and 30 hours a week, making $2,500 a month. In addition to promoting Bloomberg, the campaign’s job description for the position states that organizers may be asked to do more traditional campaign tasks such as phone banking. Source accounts and documents revealed to the Journal that the undertaking will cost the campaign millions of dollars monthly.

READ MORE AT THE HILL.COM