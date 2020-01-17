WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg called for a requirement that all new vehicles sold in America be carbon-free by 2035. Bloomberg’s proposal released Friday targets the transportation sector, the largest source of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, as part of his overall goal of cutting emissions economy-wide 50% by 2030 in order to fully decarbonize before midcentury. Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, is trying to distinguish himself in the Democratic field by promoting his philanthropic success working with environmental groups to shut down more than half the nation’s coal plants. “Mike is unique in his track record committing to this issue,” a senior adviser to the Bloomberg campaign told reporters on a press call.

READ MORE AT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER