Gunfire erupted at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California 6pm Sunday

The situation is active and police have not confirmed fatalities or injuries

A police source said as many as 60 were injured in the mayhem

It is unclear whether any suspects have been arrested as the scene is still active

Several witnesses reported hearing popping noises and then seeing a man in military fatigues spraying the crowd with bullets from a semi-automatic weapon

Video shows panicked attendees fleeing the park after the shots rang out

As many as 60 people have reportedly been hurt during an active shooter situation at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. Gunfire erupted at Christmas Hill Park in Gilroy, outside Santa Cruz, at around 6pm Sunday as the annual festival was finishing up its third and final day. Police have not confirmed the number of fatalities or injuries, but ambulance crews were reportedly told 11 people were down and a Central Coast Police Officer told KSBW that as many as 60 were injured in the mayhem. A spokeswoman for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center said at least five gunshot victims had been taken to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

