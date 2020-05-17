The Sun:

A VILE blood-filled river in Israel is prompting fears of an imminent “major environmental disaster”.

One horrified photographer described the reddened Nahal Alexander waterway as looking “like the Bible’s plague of blood in Egypt”. Israeli’s media has for weeks been publishing pics of red, blood-filled water gushing into Alexander River – loved for its wildlife and beauty.

Blood, feathers and other animal body parts are pouring out of slaughterhouses “from one or more Palestinian slaughterhouses in the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem”, reports the Times of Israel.

The Society for the Protection of Nature warned last month that “Israel’s lax laws have enabled the Alexander River – one of Israel’s most ecologically important – to turn into blood.

“Polluted runoff from slaughterhouses and other industries have polluted this river and turned it red in the middle of Passover.

“And it’s not the first time!”

