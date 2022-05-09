THE DAILY STAR:

An eerie scene of a blood-red sky over a Chinese city has sparked fear among citizens.

Footage taken by residents in Zhoushan, neighbouring China’s Covid-hit port city of Shanghai, shows the night sky turn into orange-red hues among a thick layer of fog.

Some children can be heard telling their parents: “I’m scared.”

The “red sky” phenomenon can be seen across the entire city for hours since Saturday night (May 7).

Since the videos made viral on Douyin, a TikTok-like social media platform in China, people were feared that it could be a bad omen related to the region’s ongoing battle of coronavirus.

READ MORE