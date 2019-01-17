THE MERCURY NEWS:

You don’t have to drink the blood of children to reclaim the vigor of your lost youth. You can mainline it. For $8,000 a liter.

Ambrosia, a startup founded by a Stanford Medical School graduate, has begun pouring the blood of the young into the hardened arteries of their elders in five cities, one of them San Francisco, according to a new report.

It’s now infusing patients in Los Angeles, Tampa, Omaha, Houston and the city by the Bay, according to Business Insider.

Initial interest was high, with about 100 potential patients contacting the company in the first week after it put up its website in September, the business website reported.

Tech entrepreneur and investor Peter Thiel, who co-founded PayPal and Palantir and said in 2014 he was taking human growth hormone in hopes of living to 120 or beyond, has expressed interest in Ambrosia and said of death, “I prefer to fight it.”

So far, nearly 150 patients aged 35 to 92 — including 81 during a clinical trial — have received Ambrosia’s treatment, according to Business Insider.