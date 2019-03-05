NEW YORK POST:

The Norwegian Cruise Line is blaming a strong, sudden gust of wind for tilting the Norwegian Escape on Sunday night, an incident reportedly responsible for injuring multiple passengers.

“Just before midnight on Sunday, March 3, Norwegian Escape encountered unexpected weather in the form of a sudden, extreme gust of wind, estimated at 100 knots, which resulted in the ship heeling to the port side,” the cruise line wrote on Twitter.

“Several injuries were reported and those guests and crew received immediate attention or are being treated by the ship’s medical staff.”

The cruise line said the ship sustained no damage during the incident.

Passengers on the Escape, however, shared reports of damage to the interior of the cabins and common areas of the ship, including “shattered glass all over” one of the passenger’s beds, and watching as furniture and fellow travelers “went flying” across the floor.

“The scariest s–t just happened on this cruise. Chairs, tables, glass, people went flying to one side of the ship,” another passenger wrote.

“Everything in our room falling and sliding … I have never been so scared in my whole life,” wrote another Facebook user, claiming that plates and glasses were smashed across the common area’s floor, and a “lotto machine fell on an old lady,” resulting in “blood everywhere.”