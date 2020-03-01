- Israel Ambassador to UN: We Don’t Want ‘Ignorant Fool’ Bernie Sanders in Israel
- How communism & forced production targets lead to cheating in China
- Empty streets, economic turmoil as virus alters daily life
- Black Voters Turn Their Backs (literally) on Mike Bloomberg During Church Service
- Pete Buttigieg is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race
- New York bail reform law blamed for springing registered sex offender in nursery school trespass case
- China officials knew of coronavirus in December, ordered cover-up, report says
- Rep. Scott Perry at CPAC: U.S. Should ‘Bring the Chinese Communist Government to its Knees’
- Watch – Caravans of Cuban-Americans Protest Bernie Sanders and Rally for Donald Trump
- What did Jeffrey Epstein own? Here’s a list, including ’64 dune buggy, islands, cash
- Israeli with coronavirus sold Purim costumes to children while sick
- MUSLIM DRIVER PURPOSELY DRIVES DOWN 4 TEENS
- NYSE could close trading floor in coronavirus contingency
- O, how Obama could alter 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden
- WATCH – Kirkland WA quarantines an entire fire station
- SAVAGE IS RIGHT – The coronavirus is MUTATING
- Coronavirus by the Numbers – Age, Sex, Existing Conditions of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths
- Jewish Americans will vote for any Democrat over Trump, says new survey
- OPRAH FALLS ON HER BUTT WHILE LECTURING ON ‘BALANCE’ AND ‘WELLNESS’
- Health officials: Dozens at Seattle/Kirkland nursing facility reporting symptoms that might suggest coronavirus
- Tom Steyer drops out of the 2020 race
- Two Doctors Suspended for Accidentally Removing Trans Man’s Vagina
- The United States badly bungled coronavirus testing—but things may soon improve
- Uber driver in a coma after passengers assault him in Manhattan
- Biden wins South Carolina, hopes for Super Tuesday momentum
- Sanders finishes 2nd in South Carolina primary
- Michael Savage at #2 in TSL Power 50!
- Racially charged fight erupts in Italy’s ‘red zone’ amid coronavirus
- Trump sets new travel restrictions over coronavirus, considering southern border shutdown
- After 18 years of war, Taliban gets US to leave
- Kirkland WA First Coronavirus death – ‘Two people admitted Friday night & tested positive for the virus at Evergreen Hospital. One, a man with underlying health issues, died on Feb. 29’
- Nurse’s Union Complaint: 124 UC Davis healthcare workers in self-quarantine
- Amazon bans more than 1 million fake coronavirus products
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) interactive tracker
- Republican mega-donor buys stake in Twitter and seeks to oust Jack Dorsey – report
- Utah Middle School Policy Forbids Children from Refusing to Dance
- Chinese Whistleblowers ‘Retract’ Letter Exposing Coronavirus Chaos in Wuhan
- World’s Richest Lose $444 Billion After Hellish Week for Markets
- Three die in dry-ice incident at Moscow pool party
- Afghanistan’s future in the balance as US, Taliban sign deal
