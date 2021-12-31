NEWSMAX:

Dr. Robert Malone, a contributor to mRNA vaccine technology, told Newsmax on Thursday that he is focused on ”telling the truth” after being booted from Twitter a day before.

Malone, appearing on ”Stinchfield,” also mentioned that he is actively being fact-checked by Reuters, who he says ”has links” through ”inboard relationships” with the vaccine producer Pfizer.

”They went absolutely ballistic that you called the spike proteins that … these mRNA vaccines produce … toxic and can cause birth defects. They said, ‘It’s misinformation. Totally fake news.’ What do you say to them?” host Grant Stinchfield asked the vaccine innovator.

”The data are the data. I’m sorry,” Malone replied.

Malone, who amassed more than 500,000 followers on Twitter, was permanently suspended from the social media site on Wednesday for alleged ”misinformation,” The Epoch Times reported.

The scientist confirmed his account was suspended on his Substack later in the day.

