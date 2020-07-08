Biz Pac Review:

Social media posts from a co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement in Toronto have resurfaced in which she calls white people “subhuman” and describes them as having “recessive genetic defects.”

In a since-deleted post, Yusra Khogali tried to use genetics to justify the highly offensive and racist descriptors by referencing melatonin production to explain how whites are “defects.”

The old Facebook post has since gone viral after being shared on Twitter by scholar James Lindsay.

“A charming message from the head of BLM Toronto, who has been honored (a few years ago) by the city of Ontario for exemplary leadership,” he wrote in the message, which features a graphic of Khogali’s post.

Excerpt from the alleged original Facebook post:

Another post retweeted by a user simply going by the handle “Adam” includes a graphic depicting a Feb. 9, 2016, Twitter message by Khogali that says, “Plz Allah give me strength not to cuss/kill these white men and white folks out here today. Plz plz plz.”

