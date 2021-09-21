NY Post

Carmine’s releases new footage of attack on staff amid BLM protests targeting eatery

Black Lives Matter protesters marched on famed New York diner Carmine’s late Monday — as the owner released new footage of the wild attack on his staff that he insisted had nothing to do with racism. “Cancel Carmine’s!” chanted the large group, many wearing “Black Lives Matter New York” T-shirts, as they descended on the famed Upper West Side eatery late Monday. “C’mon, black folks, you seen what they did to us,” one ringleader shouted outside the restaurant where three black Texas tourists were arrested Thursday for assaulting an Asian American hostess who refused to allow three of the group inside without proof they’d had coronavirus vaccines. Bemused diners watched as the loud group continued shouting abuse just inches from staff as they crowded around the entrance, chanting “Shame” and for them to “leave,” videos posted on social media show. The protesters accused the restaurant of putting black staff out front — even though the trio hurt in the brawl were also “people of color,” the restaurant said. “Last week, there was a racist hostess standing right here, y’all,” BLM New York leader Hawk Newsome yelled through a loudspeaker, repeating unfounded claims made by the arrested tourists’ lawyer. “She was nasty to black people,” he said, repeating the lawyer’s claim that the fight started when the hostess used the N-word, rather than her abiding by New York law and requesting proof of vaccines. “I charge Carmine’s with trying to cover up their employee’s actions by using the vaccination passport as an excuse,” Newsome said. He accused the restaurant of hiding surveillance footage of the attack — only to have owner Jeffrey Bank then release it. “My team members work too hard to serve our guests, work too hard to comply with New York’s vaccination requirements, and still suffer too much from the attack for me to allow these false statements to stand,” he said of the racism claims. The videos show six of the party arriving and being allowed inside — then each coming out after their three friends were not allowed in as staff complied with New York coronavirus laws, Banks said. One of the Texas tourists then comes out and gets right up to the back of the neck of one of the hostesses, who tries walking away before the wild brawl erupts. Banks insisted there was no proof of any racial slurs being used, noting that no such claims were reported to police — while also stressing that the attacked staff were black, Latina and Asian America. “This attack was entirely unprovoked,” Banks insisted as he released the clips.

Read more at the NY Post