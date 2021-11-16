DAILYMAIL.COM

BLM protesters were met with resistance from Rittenhouse supporters on the courthouse steps on Tuesday

Rittenhouse, 18, has won a swell of support from Second Amendment enthusiasts and Republicans

He says he was protecting the town of Kenosha with his AR-15 in August 2020 from a ‘mob’ of BLM protesters

Prosecutors say he was a blood thirsty vigilante and was given a soft-touch by cops because he’s white

His case encapsulates the tension that divided the country last summer as protests turned into riots

The jury started deliberating five counts on Tuesday morning; Rittenhouse faces life behind bars if convicted

Judge Bruce Schroeder on Monday threw out what was considered to be the simplest charge – gun possession under 18 – citing an obscure technicality in the wording of the law

With the jury quietly tucked away deliberating Kyle Rittenhouse’s fate, decorum outside the Wisconsin courthouse dissolved into angry protests on Tuesday with the arrival of BLM activists and Second Amendment enthusiasts. The jury has now begun deliberating whether or not to convict the teenage gunman, whose case has divided the nation. Rittenhouse, now 18, was 17 when he shot dead two white BLM protesters at a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August, and injured a third. His lawyers say he was a scared boy acting in self-defense, eager to protect the town as it fell under siege from an angry mob. Prosecutors tried to paint him as a bloodthirsty vigilante and an embodiment of the systemic racism his victims were protesting against. The jury began discussions this morning, after a dramatic two-week trial and as their hushed deliberations began away from public view, protesters descended on the courthouse. One an armed security guard wearing riot gear was among those outside. The guard told DailyMail.com he had been hired by a TV station to provide security for journalists who had been threatened recently.

