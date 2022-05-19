NY Post

A co-founder of Black Lives Matter used more than $800,000 in donations to pay her brother for “security services” for the charity even though he seems to mostly work as a graffiti artist. Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, paid a company controlled by Paul Cullors $840,993 in fiscal 2020, according to the group’s federal tax filings, which cover the period July 1, 2020, to June 20, 2021. It’s the first time BLMGNF has filed with the IRS since receiving more than $66 million in donations in October 2020. In July 2020, Paul Cullors, a self-taught graffiti artist, founded the security company Cullors Protection LLC, which received the cash for “professional security services,” the filings show. Around the same time, he was one of two “visiting artists” at a Los Angeles art collective called Crenshaw Dairy Mart, founded by his sister. At the end of that year, in December 2020, Paul Cullors purchased a suburban Los Angeles home for $637,006, according to public records. The three-bedroom, two-bath bungalow sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in northern LA. There is no storefront or business headquarters for Cullors Protection LLC; the company is registered and operated at Paul Cullors’ home, and it’s unclear if it has any employees besides himself. Paul secured a loan of $350,000 to finance his purchase of the property, according to public records. In addition, he also secured a loan to install Tesla generators on the property, public records say.

