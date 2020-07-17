The National Pulse:

Christopher DeVries, organizer, and leader of a Black Lives Matter/Defund The Police protest he named ‘Skate Away the Hate’ has been arrested on six counts of possession of child sex abuse images.

“I feel like this is one of the best things I can do as a father on Father’s Day…” FATHER’S DAY?

DeVries, a resident of Jackson, New Hampshire, served on the Municipal Budget Committee for the town of Conway in the Granite State.

In addition to child abuse charges, he was also charged for falsifying physical evidence after he threw his cellphone from his porch when law enforcement arrived.

The child abuse images allegedly show underage girls either in “lewd exhibition” of private parts, or engaging in sexual activity. He was also charged for possession of psilocybin mushrooms, a Class B felony, which is punishable by up to seven years in prison.

The ‘Skate Away the Hate’ protest took place on June 21st and involved fellow protesters riding bikes and skateboards down Route 16 in New Hampshire.

Throughout the protest, DeVries utilized a loudspeaker where he rattled off demands that he claimed were conveyed to him by local chapters of Black Lives Matter.

Ahead of the protests he told local news: “I feel like this is one of the best things I can do as a father on Father’s Day… I want to live in a world where racism is not accepted or tolerated, and I don’t want to live in a community or know there are communities in this country where people are afraid of their local police.”

Jackson Police Chief Chris Perley stated after the arrest: “generally speaking, people should be very cautious about listening to voices suggesting defunding of the police because their motives are not always in the best interest of society.”

One comment from a local news site running the story said: “Gee, why does he want the police defunded? Particularly the cybercrimes forces. When the police go away, no one will find the pedophiles until its too late.”

