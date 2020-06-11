Breitbart:

The Black Lives Matter movement is targeting Paw Patrol, the popular children’s cartoon on the Nick Jr. channel, because it shows a positive view of police, according to the New York Times.

The show actually attempted to support the Black Lives Matter movement on “Blackout Tuesday,” in common with the Nickelodeon network as a whole. See image below.

However, the show’s tweet amplifying “melanated voices” was met with an avalanche of criticism and mockery.

L]ast week, when the show’s official Twitter account put out a bland call for “Black voices to be heard,” commenters came after Chase. “Euthanize the police dog,” they said. “Defund the paw patrol.” “All dogs go to heaven, except the class traitors in the Paw Patrol.”

” ‘Paw Patrol’ seems harmless enough, and that’s the point: The movement rests on understanding that cops do plenty of harm.”

…

“Cops can dance, they can hug, they can kneel on the ground, but their individual acts of kindness can no longer obscure the violence of a system. The good-cop act is wearing thin.”

Here is Nickolodeon’s original tweet:

More at Breitbart