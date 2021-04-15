The New York Post:

BLM protesters rally outside home of Jonathan Pentland after viral video

Black Lives Matter protesters vandalized the South Carolina home of a soldier charged with assaulting a black man in a now-viral video — forcing his family to move to a safe house, officials said. Videos showed a large group holding BLM signs and shouting through a megaphone Wednesday as they stood in the street outside 42-year-old drill sergeant Jonathan Pentland’s home just outside Columbia.

Pentland has been stationed at Fort Jackson since 2019 and has worked as a drill sergeant at the garrison.AP

“I’m on your yard!” one woman was seen shooting directly at the house believed to belong to Pentland, who went viral for confronting a black man and telling him he was in the “wrong neighborhood, motherf—er.”

“We just want to talk, we want to understand some things, that’s it,” she shouted in the video, as others said, “No justice, no peace!”

“What you gonna do? You gonna stay in here every day?” the main protagonist shouted. Other clips show even more protesters in the street shouting through megaphones later in the day.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department tweeted late Wednesday about how “the protests at the Pentland home have become violent.”

“The family was removed after it was vandalized. They were moved to another location and the neighborhood is being closed off except to residents,” the department said, warning people to “stay out of the area.”

It was not immediately clear if Pentland would have been home at the time as he was arrested Wednesday and charged with third-degree assault and battery for Monday’s caught-on-camera encounter.

