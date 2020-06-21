DISRN:

A Black Lives Matter leader in New York revealed in an interview with the Daily Mail that the activist group is developing a highly trained “military” arm to lead the “war on police.”

Hawk Newsome, chairman of BLM’s Greater New York chapter, said the organization has military Special Forces officers training and advising members who will “patrol” black communities and challenge law enforcement.

Newsome said:

“We are preparing and training our people to defend our communities … We are prepared to stop these government sanctioned murders by any means necessary.



We pattern ourselves after the Black Panthers, after the Nation of Islam, we believe that we need an arm to defend ourselves.



We will build and train peace officers to keep the peace in our communities, to defend our communities, to keep our communities safe.”

The activist said money has been flooding into the organization from wealthy people and celebrities, specifically naming Rihanna and Nick Cannon as large contributors.

“It’s our obligation, it is our duty to provide people with a pathway forward,” he said. “We want liberation. We want the power to determine our own destiny. We want freedom from an oppressive government, and we want the immediate end of government sanctioned murder by the police.”

Asked about the riots happening across America, Newsome refused to denounce violence and looting, saying:

“Black Lives Matter didn’t create this violence. Black Lives Matter is a product of this violence. The rioters are the product of the violence.”

