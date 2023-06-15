Americans have soured on the Black Lives Matter street riot movement.

A new Pew Research survey indicates that support for the movement has reached its lowest point since the 2020 death of George Floyd.

White Americans — at 42 percent of those polled are the least likely to support the movement.

In comparison, 61 percent of Hispanics, and 63 percent of Asians polled, and an overwhelming 81 percent of black Americans polled expressed support.

Support for the movement is distinguished sharply between partisan affiliations, with Democrats continuing to back it and Republicans increasingly critical.

