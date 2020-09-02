The U.S. Sun:

Just hours after President Donald Trump witnessed first hand the riot-induced “destruction” in Kenosha, Wisconsin – which was prompted by the shooting of Jacob Blake – the fight erupted in Civic Central Park.

Trump supporters and BLM protesters had been set up in the downtown Kenosha park before the president’s arrival.

The Tuesday evening brawl took place at approximately 5.30pm.

It reportedly began when a former US Marine and Trump supporter named David – who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat – was pushed by a BLM protester, the DailyMail reports.

The shove led to a fight between David and a crowd of BLM supporters who urged him to “get the f**k out of the park” across from the county courthouse, the news outlet explains.

The Trump supporter left the fight with bruises and cuts on his face, along with a swollen eye.

David told the Daily Mail how he was leading chants throughout the day before getting into an argument with BLM supporters – which he dubbed “the true criminals” of America.

