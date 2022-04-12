NEW YORK POST:

Black Lives Matter defended the group’s secretive purchase of a swanky $5.8 million Southern California home with donated funds, vowing to “increase transparency” – while still providing little detail about the eyebrow-raising acquisition.

“There have been a lot of questions surrounding recent reports about the purchase of Creator’s House in California,” BLM said Monday in its official Twitter account.

“Despite past efforts, BLMGNF recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear,” added the left-wing social justice group, which turned off replies to its tweets.

The sprawling 6,500-square-foot Studio City compound — that boasts seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms, a sound stage, music studio, pool, and parking for more than 20 cars — was secretly bought by a shell company in Oct. 2020 connected to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, New York magazine reported.

The embattled organization used part of its $90 million donation windfall to purchase the lavish digs, according to the explosive report.

Property records obtained by The Post confirm that the SoCal mansion was purchased by Dyane Pascall, a local real estate developer with links to BLM, in a deal that closed Oct. 27, 2020.

