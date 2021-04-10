Moguldom.com

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors is once again getting backlash over money and BLM finances after purchasing a $1.4-plus million home in the rustic and predominately white Los Angeles community of Topanga Canyon.

Kahn-Cullors, 37, is a graduate of University of California, Los Angeles and University of Southern California who has been married for about five years to social activist and amateur boxer Janaya Khan, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Toronto, Dirt reported.

Kahn-Cullors created the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted in the 2012 shooting of Black teenager Trayvon Martin. The BLM movement grew tremendously during worldwide protests of George Floyd’s killing in the summer of 2020 by Minneapolis police. Donations poured in for BLM. After pressure, the organization finally revealed it had raised $90 million in 2020.

Since launching BLM, Kahn-Cullors has been busy making deals. She published a book, “When They Call You a Terrorist: A Black Lives Matter Memoir,” in 2018. And last fall she inked a deal with Warner Bros. TV to create original programming that raises Black voices on streaming services and traditional TV channels, The Los Angeles Times reported.

With BLM growing in presence and financial power, Khan-Cullors was called on the carpet for what some have called grifting off of Black tragedy for financial gain. Due to disagreements over the running of the organization, co-founder Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi split from BLM.

