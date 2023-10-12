BLM Chicago admits it ‘isn’t proud’ of deleted post showing paragliding terrorist after outrage

The Chicago Black Lives Matter organization that posted a since-deleted graphic seemingly celebrating Hamas’ slaughter of Israelis partially walked back the inflammatory post on Wednesday.

“Yesterday we sent out [messages] that we aren’t proud of,” BLM Chicago tweeted. “We stand with Palestine & the people who will do what they must to live free. Our hearts are with, the grieving mothers, those rescuing babies from rubble, who are in danger of being wiped out completely.”

The group, which has more than 60,000 followers, posted an image of a person paragliding with a Palestinian flag attached to its parachute and “I stand with Palestine” written beneath, leading to outrage.

The post was an apparent reference to Hamas terrorists who descended on Israeli communities with parachutes and gliders over the weekend, butchering hundreds and taking civilian hostages in a brutal surprise attack.

BLM Chicago’s backtrack came as the BLM Global Network Foundation reportedly made clear it is not connected to the Chicago offshoot or Black Lives Matter Grassroots group that is also under fire over posts tied to the Hamas attack.

