A celebrated Black Lives Matter activist ruined a white student’s life by claiming she heard her threaten to run them over – only to later admit she may have misheard.

Zyahna Bryant, then 19, claimed she heard fellow University of Virginia student Morgan Bettinger threaten protesters by saying they’d ‘make good speedbumps,’ in July 2020 while George Floyd protests took place in Charlottesville.

Although Bettinger did admit during a student misconduct trial that she had said something similar to a truck driver that was blocking the road, she insists she hadn’t said it as a threat.

She claims she said words to the effect of: ‘It’s a good thing that you are here, because otherwise these people would have been speed bumps,’ Reason magazine reported.

Bettinger – whose late father was a police officer – says she had merely been sharing her relief that the unnamed truck driver was there to protect the protesters.

She says she did so because she was happy his presence lessened the chances of a repeat of the infamous 2017 Unite the Right rally in the city, which saw anti-racist protester Heather Heyer run over and murdered by a white supremacist.

