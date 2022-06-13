THE POST MILLENIAL:

A prominent far-left activist that co-founded the Black Lives Matter chapter in Upstate New York was arrested after hundreds of cockroaches were released inside an Albany courthouse on Tuesday during a planned demonstration to disrupt an arraignment.

Clyanna Lightbourn, 34, has been charged with obstruction of governmental administration, tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to Albany PD. It is currently unclear who released the cockroaches into the courthouse.

During the arraignment of four activists, including Lighbourn, audience members began protesting inside of the courtroom, according to the Washington Times.

It was at this point that Lightbourn, who worked for the New York Senate Democratic Conference Services Office and is a statewide civil rights organizer for Citizen Action of New York, began filming the disruption with her phone.

Sources told the Washington Times that Lightbourn attempted to get her phone back from officers after it had been confiscated, and was subsequently arrested.

