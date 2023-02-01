Israel should do more to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia in light of Moscow’s deepening ties with Iran, US Secretary of State said as he wrapped up his two-day visit to the Jewish state.

“Tehran’s deepening ties with Moscow and the sophisticated weaponry they are exchanging, are among the many reasons that we raised with Israel the importance of providing support for all of Ukraine’s needs,” Blinken said on Tuesday.

He clarified that this means “humanitarian, economic and security as it defends its people against Russia’s brutal aggression,” Blinken said.

It’s the clearest statement he has made to date about the simmering disagreement between Washington and Jerusalem over Israel’s more neutral stance on Russia.

Israel has lagged behind western countries in its support of Ukraine, siding diplomatically with Kyiv in its statements and votes at the United Nations, but limiting its public support to humanitarian assistance, at a time when Western countries are sending offensive weapons.

Ukraine has pressured Israel to provide it with defensive weapons against missiles and armed drones. It has also called for Israel to deliver on its promise to send it an early alert system.

Israel has feared that active military support for Ukraine particularly with defensive and or offensive weapons would force Russia to end the deconfliction agreement under which the IDF aerially attacks Iranian targets in Syria.

READ MORE