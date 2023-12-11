Blinken says sexual violence by Hamas ‘beyond anything that I’ve seen’ as he blasts UN’s slow response

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has blasted the United Nations and other international groups for being too slow to condemn rapes and additional sexual attacks by Hamas terrorists — which he says are “beyond anything that I’ve ever seen.”

“The atrocities that we saw on Oct. 7 are almost beyond description or beyond our capacity to digest,” Blinken said in a Sunday interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“And we’ve talked about them before, but the sexual violence that we saw on Oct. 7 is beyond anything that I’ve ever seen, either.”

Blinken said the failure to condemn, and in some cases failure to even believe, the reports of sexual violence is something about which “these organizations, these countries need to ask themselves.”

Blinken was asked whether he thought the UN’s stalled acknowledgment was because of antisemitism.

“I don’t know why countries, leaders, international organizations were so slow to focus on this, to bring it to people’s attention,” Blinken responded. “I’m glad it is finally happening.”

READ MORE