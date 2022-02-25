CBS NEWS:

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is obvious Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights.

“When President Biden addressed the nation today, he said that Putin wants a new Soviet Union. Is there intelligence to suggest that President Putin will advance beyond Ukraine?” “CBS Evening News” anchor and managing editor Norah O’Donnell asked Blinken in an interview on Thursday.

“You don’t need intelligence to tell you that that’s exactly what President Putin wants,” the top U.S. diplomat said. “He’s made clear that he’d like to reconstitute the Soviet empire. Short of that, he’d like to reassert a sphere of influence around neighboring countries that were once part of the Soviet bloc. And short of that, he’d like to make sure that all of these countries are somehow neutral.”

