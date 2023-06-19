U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday as America’s top diplomat concluded a flying two-day visit to Beijing.

According to AP, a Blinken-Xi meeting had been expected, but neither side had confirmed it would happen until just an hour before the talks, which are seen as key to the success of the trip.

News of the diplomatic head-to-head came after China told the U.S. earlier in the day it must choose between “cooperation or conflict” with Beijing as both countries seek to navigate a diplomatic way forward amid fraught relations between the world’s two largest economies.

