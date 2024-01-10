Blinken, Macron, Li, and Guterres Lead Rush of Globalist Elites Flying into Davos

Sixty heads of state and government are packing their bags and readying to fly into the luxury Swiss mountain resort of Davos ahead of the next World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting that begins Monday.U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres are among the self-styled global luminaries set to alight from their private jet transports for a week of meetings, cocktails, and back slapping.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will also take part at the 54th celebration of global power and elite management hosted by founder Klaus Schwab.More than 300 other public figures will join them to focus on “rebuilding trust” amid a world of uncertainty, as Breitbart News reported.

