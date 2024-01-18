Blinken Grounded in Davos After Boeing Plane Breaks Down Due to ‘Critical Failure’

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was grounded in Switzerland on Wednesday after his Boeing plane had a “critical failure” due to an oxygen leak.

A second plane was quickly dispatched to whisk him back home, thus leaving the globalist elites gathered at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in his wake, the BBC reports.

Some aides and traveling press party returned to Washington, DC, separately by commercial flight.

The delay occurred at the end of Blinken’s latest global trip and did not disrupt his overseas itinerary, Matthew Miller, a state department spokesperson told reporters.

“There was a mechanical issue with his plane,” he said. “The Air Force has a replacement plane inbound. We expect to be back still tonight but several hours later than originally planned.”

