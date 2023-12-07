Blind psychic Baba Vanga’s prediction for 2023 just came true

Blind mystic Baba Vanga – who followers claim predicted the Covid-19 pandemic and 9/11 – has had another predictions come true… 27 years after her death.

As the clock ticked down on the chances of Vanga’s predictions for this year being correct, one of them came to fruition on December 1.

The Bulgarian prophetess died 27 years ago but become a cult figure among conspiracy theorists after some of her pronouncements proved eerily true.

Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, she left behind predictions for every year up until 5079 – when she said the world would meet its end.

The psychic claimed that our planet would be hit by a massive solar storm this year with devastating consequences, and that is what we got.

