The psychic made hundreds of predictions in her 50-year career, including accurately predicting the sinking of the Kursk in 2000. Her millions of followers believe she had paranormal abilities including telepathy and could communicate with aliens

A blind mystic who foresaw the Russian war in Ukraine predicted Putin would become ‘Lord of the World’ Baba Vanga ‘saw’ may natural disasters and warned about conflicts before they happened. She died in the mid 90s aged 85, but the Eastern European hinted at what we could expect in the future and became known as ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’. It has now been suggested she predicted Vladimir Putin and Russia will dominate the world. In a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov, Vanga in 1979, BirminghamLive reported she said: “All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched – Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia. “Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia. “All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world. ” Before her death, Vanga predicted glorious future for Russia once more, the Daily Post reported. According to the clairvoyant, Russia will be the world’s only superpower. She also made a chilling prophecy about the use of nuclear weapons and World War 3. Blinded after being picked up by a freak tornado as a child, Baba Vanga – born Vangelia Gushterova – believed she had the ability to foresee the future. She reportedly made hundreds of predictions in her 50-year career.

