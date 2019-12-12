THE DAILY CALLER:

New York Times reporters butchered a story Tuesday night on a forthcoming executive order from President Donald Trump addressing anti-Semitism on college campuses.

The story, which quickly went viral on Twitter, suggested Trump was redefining Jewish-Americans as a separate nationality, leading some Trump critics to draw comparisons between the president and Hitler. “It smacks not only of what happened in the Soviet Union but also Nazi Germany,” Democratic Conn. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said on CNN Wednesday morning.

“Mr. Trump’s order will have the effect of embracing an argument that Jews are a people or a race with a collective national origin in the Middle East, like Italian Americans or Polish Americans,” the story, written by Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, reads. But that was inaccurate.

What the order does do is ensure anti-Semitism is covered by Title VI civil rights protections, which prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color or national origin at federally funded institutions, such as universities. “Discrimination against Jews may give rise to a Title VI violation when the discrimination is based on an individual’s race, color, or national origin,” reads a leaked version of the order, which Trump is expected to sign Wednesday.