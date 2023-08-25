Blasphemy Laws Are Back: Denmark Prepares to Ban Qur’an Burnings

“The unfree, medieval forces of the Middle East have won a victory today”, Denmark’s former immigration minister has said as the nation’s present government ploughs on to mollify criticism from the Muslim world by banning Qur’an burnings. Denmark was the last Scandinavian country to still have historic blasphemy laws on the books when it scrapped its 334-year-old statute in 2017, but now the nation’s left-led government is bringing them back. A new law is being drafted, targeted at a surge in Qur’an burning protests recently which would make desecrating any holy book illegal, with the government saying the legislation is a matter of national security.

Minister of Justice Peter Hummelgaard spoke on the new law Friday, saying terror threats had increased recently and this was a reason to show more respect towards Islam, calling the wave of Qur’an burnings “meaningless insults which have no other purpose than to create discord and hatred”. The protests harmed the interests of the Danish state, he added. According to reports the change in law will be achieved by amending the present rules which punish with up to two years imprisonment offences against foreign nations by publicly insulting them, including flag burnings. Consequently, Denmark proposes to punish burning all religious texts including the Qur’an and the Bible with prison time.

