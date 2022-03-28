The Sun

CHILLING footage shows injured Russian soldiers looking terrified as they are awarded bravery medals for their role in Putin’s Ukraine invasion. The wounded troops sat silently in a row of wheelchairs while Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin hailed their war efforts. Despite the Colonel-General’s enthusiasm, the young soldiers – many missing a limb from the horrors of Putin’s invasion – looked shellshocked and full of despair. Footage broadcast by the Kremlin-controlled Channel One showed Fomin declare “I serve Russia” as he greeted each ailing troop with a handshake before pinning a medal to their chest. “You all carried out the orders assigned to you, you all gave one hundred percent,” Fomin told the wounded men. “Like real men, like real soldiers, you continued the glorious military traditions of our grandfathers and fathers.” In another harrowing clip, a bedbound soldier who lost a leg in the bloody conflict looked wide-eyed and scared as deputy Russian defence minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov stood over him in hospital. “I hope you’ll get back on your feet,” he told the unsettled looking fighter as he gave him a medal.

