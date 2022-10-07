President Joe Biden’s “fearmongering” warnings of nuclear “Armageddon” come without any evidence of diplomacy or statesmanship being shown in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine,” retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Blaine Holt, a former deputy military representative to NATO, told Newsmax on Friday.

“Where’s the diplomacy?” Holt, a Newsmax military contributor, said on “Wake Up America.” “Where are the statesmanship and the standing up in front of the American people and describing the danger to them without fearmongering?”

Biden on Thursday, speaking at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, said the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and Russian President Vladimir Putin is “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.”

New York City is already “putting out guidance on how to survive a nuclear blast,” said Holt in response.

READ MORE