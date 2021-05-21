Just the News:

California State University San Bernardino’s Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism left out some pertinent details from its latest report on anti-Asian hate crimes: namely, the race and ethnicity of arrested individuals.

The College Fix got the missing data from the director of the center, Brian Levin.

Ninety percent of those arrested in New York City, the main driver of a national increase, are black or Latino. They are actually overrepresented in anti-Asian hate crime reports compared to general crime reports (80%) in New York City.

The study’s figures compare the first quarter of 2021 with the first quarter of 2020.

The center leaves out race and ethnicity data from its national report “unless we can replicate” the data sets it receives, he told The College Fix.

Anti-Asian hate crime reports jumped more than 200% between the two periods in New York City, and 164% nationally (though that’s only 95 reports in the first quarter of 2021 across the 16 cities and regions studied).

They are: New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Washington D.C., Boston, Louisville, Miami, Tampa, and Cleveland, plus St. Paul, Minnesota, and Harris County, Texas, which includes Houston.

