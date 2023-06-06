The diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) agenda pushed by the world’s largest asset management firm BlackRock is an example of “the Chinese social credit system applied at the corporate level to America,” Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney said in a Monday interview on Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line.”

There are two schools of thought within the GOP on Blackrock. The old guard thinks they’re creating value and need to be rewarded with tax cuts.



I think they’re destroying value and are engaged in illegal and immoral conduct. They need to be dealt with accordingly. https://t.co/VABmXiCyUh — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) June 5, 2023

Carney was asked to comment on remarks that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink made in 2017 about his firm’s efforts to “force change.” The video of Fink’s remarks, which were given at a New York Times DealBook conference, went viral on Monday when Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance (R) tweeted it and denounced BlackRock’s behavior as “illegal and immoral.”

In the 2017 video, Fink states, “Well, behaviors are going to have to change, and this is one thing we’re asking companies. You have to force behaviors. And at BlackRock, we are forcing behaviors.”

“What we’re doing internally is if you don’t achieve these levels of impact, your compensation could be impacted,” Fink continued. “And so, it’s just you have to force behaviors. And if you don’t force behaviors—whether it’s gender or race, or just any way you want to say the composition of your team—you’re going to be impacted.”

“We’re going to have to force change,” Fink concluded in the video.

Carney reported that BlackRock is trying to backpedal from Fink’s 2017 comments after being called out by Vance.

