BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Sunday he no longer uses the term “ESG” when talking of investing, lamenting it has become politicized.

Fink spoke at the Aspen Ideas Festival, announcing the term Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing is now past, arguing it has been “politically weaponized” and he is “ashamed’ to be part of the debate.

“When I write these [investment] letters, it was never meant to be a political statement. … They were written to identify long-term issues to our long-term investors,” he said.

However, when pressed on his statement, he backtracked, saying, “I never said I was ashamed. I’m not ashamed. I do believe in conscientious capitalism.”

Fink said ESG has been “misused” by the far left and the far right.

He continued, “we talk a lot about decarbonization, we talk a lot about governance … or social issues, if that’s something we need to address.”

READ MORE