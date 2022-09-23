Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is demanding action following the release of a video in which a doctor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center is seen bragging about moneymaking transgender surgeries .

“Using children for profit and political gain is deeply disturbing. Experts agree that there have not been enough clinical trials conducted to prove the safety and effectiveness of using these drugs on kids,” Blackburn said in a press release. “These drugs have not been approved for treating children experiencing gender dysphoria, but the left insists on experimenting on these children anyway.”

The senator sent a letter Thursday to the Food and Drug Administration asking that they conduct studies of puberty-blocking drugs to “assess the long-term effects on pediatric patients.”

She further inquired as to what studies or trials have been conducted already to “evaluate the safety and long-term effects” of the drugs on those with diagnoses of gender dysphoria. Blackburn is also seeking information on the number of reports of adverse effects the FDA has received on adolescent patients.

“We are deeply concerned that it could result in significant short-term and long-term risks and adverse effects on adolescent patients,” the senator wrote.

READ MORE