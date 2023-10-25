Blackburn Ramps up Fight Against Biden’s Request for Gaza Aid

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Wednesday will step up her fight against President Joe Biden’s request for more American taxpayer aid to Gaza, which she argues will benefit Hamas, Breitbart News has learned.

“The United States is once again poised to enable terrorism against our greatest ally in the Middle East with up to $9 billion in alleged humanitarian aid,” a statement from Blackburn’s office set to be released Wednesday says.

According to the statement, Biden has already sent the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) around $1 billion despite knowing there would be a high risk of Hamas benefitting.

“UNRWA officials aren’t just complicit — they are active participants in Hamas’ terror, courtesy of the American taxpayer. There is incontrovertible proof that UNRWA officials have played a key role in breeding the next generation of Hamas extremists,” the statement asserts.

