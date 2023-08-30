‘Black Voices for Trump’ Leader Only Trump GA Co-Defendant Denied Bail

Leftist media and politicians love to screech that the justice system is racist and rigged against black Americans — except when the target is a Trump supporter, like Harrison Floyd, leader of “Black Voices for Trump” and the only Georgia co-defendant of Donald Trump to be denied bail.

Former President Trump was indicted for the fourth time on Aug. 14 by the Fulton County Superior Court under District Attorney Fani Willis. Trump and 18 other individuals, including Trump allies Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, Floyd, and Jeff Clark, are charged with allegedly interfering with the 2020 presidential election. Trump said the indictment is part of the “Witch Hunt” against him on TruthSocial. Article III Project founder and president Mike Davis, a Republican legal expert, also critiqued the indictment in exclusive comments to PJ Media, slamming the Georgia charges and calling all the Trump indictments “dangerous and destructive attacks” on America.

Harrison Floyd is one of two black co-defendants in the Georgia indictment, according to Breitbart. He founded Black Voices for Trump in 2019 “to support Trump’s re-election campaign and to highlight record-low black unemployment, the creation of opportunity zones, and other achievements for black Americans under Trump,” Breitbart added. Floyd cannot afford legal counsel and thus had to represent himself during his first court appearance. He is currently being held in a jail notorious for its awful conditions.

A different Floyd (George) who was a criminal and likely died of a drug overdose, was praised as a sort of martyr and tragic victim by Democrats — from Joe “If you don’t vote for me, ‘you ain’t black’” Biden on down. Antifa and BLM activists were shielded and lauded despite their mass destruction and violent attacks. But Harrison Floyd, whose group helped clean up the looting from leftist activists in the 2019 Summer of Love and Mostly Peaceful Protests, is in jail without bail. Is that not a double standard?

