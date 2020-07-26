The U.S. Sun:

A 60-YEAR-old Donald Trump supporter was shot dead in broad daylight near his “Vote Trump” banners as cops investigate a “political motive.”

Bernell Trammell, 60, was shot in front of his business, Expression Publications, in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

Along with Bible verses, there were handmade signs on the building like “Vote Donald Trump 2020,” and “Re-Elect Trump 2020,” reported WISN’s Dan O’Donnell.

Sources said cops aren’t sure of the motive at this time – but investigators are probing whether Trammell was gunned down in the Wisconsin city over his GOP beliefs.

Law enforcement said the suspect drove up in front of Expression Publications where Trammell sat outside, shot him, and drove off yesterday.

Cops responded to the shooting at around 12:30pm.

A well-known businessman and Trump fanatic, Trammell had regularly campaigned for the President and chatted to locals in front of City Hall in downtown Milwaukee.

“I had an interaction with him last Saturday across the street from Walmart on Capitol Drive,” one woman told the station.

“It was the second time I had seen him with his Trump sign and I pulled my car over to chat with him. What a nice, friendly man!

“We chatted for several minutes, and I told him I was proud of him and he’s very brave to put himself out there so visibly as a Trump supporter!”

Now, WITI reports that a makeshift memorial has been erected as tribute to the 60-year-old who was gunned down in his hometown.

