Cops looking for three teens who attacked Jewish children in NYC

A young trio attacked Jewish children and teens in a disturbing Brooklyn spree, cops said early Tuesday. The three suspects, believed to be teen girls, first approached a 12-year-old boy walking home with his 3-year-old brother on Skillman Street near DeKalb Avenue in Clinton Hill around 6 p.m. Friday, police said. One of the suspects slapped the toddler across the face before taking off, authorities said. His brother was not struck. Then around 5:35 p.m. Sunday, the trio approached two female siblings, 18 and 7, walking to a store on DeKalb Avenue near Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, cops said. The suspects allegedly grabbed the teen victim by the jacket and pulled her to the ground. Her sister was not hurt, cops said. About five minutes later, they approached a 9-year-old boy who was walking on Skillman Street near Lafayette Avenue and slapped him on the top of his head multiple times, cops said. The trio then took off. They said nothing during any of the attacks, police said. All of the victims were wearing traditional Jewish attire when they were targeted, police said. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.

