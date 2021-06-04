The New York Post:

Shocking video footage shows a teenager casually setting fire to a woman’s hair as she sits with her back to him on a San Francisco bus.

The teen — decked out all in red — strolled over to sit beside the woman who was facing forward, seemingly with no idea what was happening.

The footage, released by San Francisco police, shows the cruel teen holding up a lighter to the back of the woman’s hair for several seconds — at one point even taking it away to check that it was working properly.

The stranger’s hair was then “set on fire” and she was helped by other passengers as the firebug and two pals with him fled, police said.

