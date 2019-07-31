NEW YORK POST:

A black teenager in Ohio was caught on video chasing four individuals with a pistol — firing multiple shots at them and allegedly shouting, “I don’t like white people in my hood!”

Court papers obtained by WKRC outline the alleged incident, which unfolded on July 25 in the Kennedy Heights neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Devonta Allen, 18, was walking down a local street when he spotted his alleged victims inside two different cars, the court papers say.

He allegedly fired three shots at them — hitting both vehicles, but missing everyone inside.