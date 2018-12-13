DAILY MAIL:

The leader of a South African political party has called for the killing of white women and children in a row over the taxi industry.

Andile Mngxitama, president of Black First Land First (BLF), was speaking at a rally on the weekend in Potchefstroom near Johannesburg when he made the violent comments.

He tells the cheering crowd: ‘For each one person that is being killed by the taxi industry, we will kill five white people.

‘For every one black person we will kill five white people.

‘You kill one of us we will five of you. We’ll kill their women, we’ll kill their children, we’ll kill anything we find in our way.’

Mngxitama then beckons the crowd: ‘For every one of them, we’ll kill how many?’

And they chant back: ‘Five,’ Mngxitama repeats, ‘For every one of them?’ and they respond, ‘Five.’