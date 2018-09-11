CLEVELAND:

A group including mostly black sorority members filed suit against the Bahama Breeze restaurant chain Monday in response to an incident earlier this year where staff at the Orange Village location called the police on the group.

The June 19 incident caused considerable outrage, as many saw the decision to involve law enforcement as an overreaction and because of their race.

The lawsuit filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court includes claims of public accommodation, discrimination and making false alarms. The majority of the 25 plaintiffs are members of the Greater Cleveland Alumnae Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority.

Some of the plaintiffs appeared at a news conference at attorney Subodh Chandra’s office in downtown Cleveland, as inclement weather thwarted their plans to announce the suit in grand fashion outside the Bahama Breeze. The heads of the Cleveland and Euclid NAACPs also spoke at the news conference.

The lawsuit claims that restaurant managers lied to police that members of the party threatened to leave without paying their checks. A manager also stood with police officers and demanded receipts before allowing people to leave the private room where the group dined, according to the suit.